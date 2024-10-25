Being a Republican is not a loyalty test

I couldn’t tell who was more upset, the woman on the other end of the line or her husband, who was telling her what to say. He was certainly more voluble.

The couple took issue with my support of Kamala Harris for president.

“This is a Republican town!” she declared, intimating I was out of place.

But even JD Vance, former President Donald Trump’s running mate, must have been given pause Thursday evening when participating in a televised public forum in Detroit.

The format included calls from undecided voters.

Ring. Ring.

“I do have a question,” the caller said. …. “How brilliant is Donald Trump?”

Yep, it was none other.

And after realizing Trump was dead serious, Vance fawningly said, “Sir, of course, you’re very brilliant.”

Two conclusions: Trump has the ego of an autocrat and Vance is an opportunistic sycophant.

Republicans’ response?

“Oh, they’re so cute!”

As Trump “joked” in his previous campaign, he is untouchable.

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters. It’s, like, incredible.”

Ha. Ha. Ha.