Being thankful for Kansas’s urban farming revolution

While over 80% of the land area across Kansas qualifies as rural, the population of our state — which is mostly concentrated in about 10 of the state’s 105 counties — is increasingly urban, something which geographers and political leaders and others have been aware of for decades.

This urban-rural divide creates all sorts of long-term problems, especially since the state as whole is growing very slowly, both economically and in terms of population, meaning that even as Kansans gradually become more urban and more diverse, patterns of rural conservatism nonetheless continue to dominate our politics.

But there are upsides to the pervasiveness of Kansas’s rural self-understanding. Among them is the fact that many urban Kansans, motivated by concerns over the sustainability of our food systems, and reminded of the possibilities for healthy food production in every empty rural acre around our cities they see, are becoming leaders in small-scale agricultural innovation.