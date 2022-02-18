 | Fri, Feb 18, 2022
Belarus is the model for Putin’s plan for Ukraine and further expansion

The Russian leader has his sights set on reclaiming former Soviet states

February 18, 2022 - 3:39 PM

Opposition supporters carry the former white-red-white flag of Belarus as they march during a rally to protest the country's presidential inauguration in Minsk on September 27, 2020. Belarus police arrested dozens of people during the opposition march days after the strongman president staged a secret inauguration. The opposition movement calling for an end to the president’s authoritarian regime kept up a wave of large-scale demonstrations every Sunday since his disputed win of an Aug. 9 election, but government forces eventually won out with physical violence and the imprisonment of protestors. (-/TUT.BY/AFP via Getty Images)

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Three cheers to the White House and NATO for calling out Kremlin lies this week about withdrawing troops from Ukraine’s borders — along with falsehoods meant to justify a possible new attack on eastern Ukraine.

Yet even as the world focuses on Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine, the Russian leader has managed to surreptitiously swallow neighboring Belarus, while the West wasn’t paying sufficient attention. Indeed, Belarus has become the role model for what Putin would like to do with Ukraine and other sovereign states that were once under Soviet rule.

“Belarus is a laboratory for Putin,” I’m told by Vytis Jurkonis, an expert on Belarus at Vilnius University, over breakfast at my hotel in the Lithuanian capital. In Vilnius, officials are watching closely what new experiments Putin conducts.

