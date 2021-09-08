Biden should lead global vaccine charge

President Joe Biden has a huge opportunity in the next few months to regain his footing as a foreign policy president after the fall of Kabul — a chance to demonstrate that the United States can still lead and to push back against China.

It’s an opportunity he can’t afford to duck, because it involves a deadly challenge: the continued spread of COVID-19.

The current wave of the pandemic has been a cruel reminder of how far we are from taming this virus. But so far, the U.S.-led international effort to provide vaccines to poor countries has been a story of shortfalls and failures.