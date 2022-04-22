Book-banning battles roil Kansas schools

State Senator Rick Kloos waded into the cultural warfare fray on Facebook this week by calling for the Shawnee Heights High School Superintendent to remove the book, “Gender Queer,” from the school library.

A graphic (comic-book style) memoir, the book, written by Maia Kobabe, deals primarily with transgender characters and subjects explained through the author’s teenage perspective.

“As a Senator who represents the 19th district of Kansas, I’m calling on USD 450 to remove the book from its library,” said Kloos on his Facebook page referring to his talk with the superintendent.