Britney’s plea is for human rights

'Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad. ... I cried. .... and he loved every minute of it. He loved the control to hurt his own daughter.'

Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on July 22, 2019. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The testimony of Britney Spears almost defies belief. In an unconventional but poetic speech before a Los Angeles probate judge on Wednesday, Spears described the shock, trauma and manipulation that has characterized her 13-year indenture to what she alleges is a brutal system of subjugation, medicalization and forced labor.

What came through in her 24-minute psychic catharsis, studded with interruptions by the judge instructing her to slow down, is that Spears has been essentially jailed by a battery of doctors, lawyers, coaches, therapists, directors, producers, interrogators, managers and minders, all of whom are on her own payroll.

“I work for the people whom I pay,” she said, simply.

