Building the Kansas of our dreams

Earlier this past summer, in the ACLU of Kansas’ report about the historical and social significance of the Quindaro settlement, we talked about the aspirational Kansas we fear too many residents here have forgotten.

Kansas formed partly as a haven for people seeking freedom, as well as for those wanting to protect the very notion of freedom from the horrors of slavery. As enslaved people fled Missouri to Kansas, they helped form a multicultural democracy at Quindaro, with Wyandot Indians and white Massachusetts abolitionists.

But Bleeding Kansas’s history is a tale of opposing forces. And it’s difficult not to see last year’s work at the ACLU of Kansas with our partners and community as pivotal in that story: the end of unconstitutional highway patrol practices, the defense against veiled and not-so-veiled attacks on trans kids, and the numerous local efforts to protect democracy and ensure voters across the state can make their voices heard.