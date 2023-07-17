 | Mon, Jul 17, 2023
Can Ukraine stave off Russia? I’m here to find out


Ukraine has a second enemy beyond Putins’s Russia. That enemy is time.

July 17, 2023 - 3:22 PM

A Ukrainian artilleryman poses as he holds a position at the frontline near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on July 15, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

When this column appears, I will have just arrived in Odesa, Ukraine.

I want to see how Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are faring on the ground, as the country wages its counteroffensive against the Russian invaders. I also want to learn how the disappointing NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, has affected Ukrainian morale, and whether new weapons pledged by NATO countries will arrive fast enough to make a difference.

What many Americans don’t realize is that Ukraine has a second enemy beyond Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

