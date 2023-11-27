Channeling my inner wartime leader Zelensky

I’m becoming more and more certain that Volodymyr Zelensky and I are cousins. As my father, who was born in Ukraine, often said when he uttered one of his ironclad dictums — e.g., you can’t gain more than a pound from eating all the chocolates in a one-pound box of chocolates — it stands to reason.

The notion was in my mind even before I heard someone on cable TV mention the Ukrainian president’s height, which would put him at around the middle button of Charles de Gaulle’s dress uniform — and which would be almost precisely midway between my height and my father’s. (Our family does not run to ranginess.) When I heard that comment, I muttered to myself, “Uncanny!”

And then I started checking off the ways Zelensky and my father matched up. Born in Ukraine? Check. Although my father was brought up from the age of 2 or 3 in St. Joseph, Mo., had an accent that recalled Harry S. Truman, and was familiar with Midwestern phrases such as, “Haven’t had so much fun since the hogs ate little sister,” he was born in a place called Sokol’cha, Ukraine.