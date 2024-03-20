Chuck Schumer’s greater point supersedes Israeli elections

Something momentous just surfaced in the evolving relationship between the U.S. and Israel: a credible attempt to reintroduce nuance into one of the many debates corrupted by hyper-partisan polarization in both countries. More than just that, it was a cri de coeur to all of us to feel empathy not just for the Jewish victims of Hamas since Oct. 7, nor just for the innocent Palestinians civilians who have died in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, but for all humans suffering in this conflict. It was an appeal to sanity.

The occasion was a speech on the floor of the U.S. Senate. The orator was Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking elected U.S. official of Jewish faith and a man whose pedigree and biography make his devotion to Zionism unimpeachable. His very name, as he pointed out, comes from Hebrew shomer, guardian, and marks him as looking out for the true and long-term interests of Israel, which “cannot survive if it becomes a pariah.”

Unsurprisingly in today’s political climes, that conscientious message risked getting lost in the ensuing news cycle. Instead, the headlines focused on just one of the suggestions that Schumer made in his 45-minute speech, his call for new elections in Israel, because its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, “has lost his way by allowing his political survival to take precedence over the best interests of Israel.” That view, as it happens, is shared by many Israelis, American Jews and other Americans, including me.