 | Wed, Jul 06, 2022
Claims of election fraud gathering steam

Even when the math says otherwise, candidates emboldened to challenge election results

July 5, 2022 - 2:41 PM

Former Vice President Mike Pence reads the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in the November 2020 presidential election during a joint session of Congress, after working through the night, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 7, 2021. (J. Scott Applewhite /Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Across the country, politicians with more ambition than integrity are trying to explode Americans’ trust in our elections.

Taken individually, many of these attacks seem harmless, even amusing. Collectively, however, they constitute a concerted effort to undermine the trust that is necessary to the survival of any form of democracy.

We will no longer have a republic built for the people, by the people, if the people have no trust in the system by which we choose those to represent us in government.

