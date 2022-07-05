Claims of election fraud gathering steam

Across the country, politicians with more ambition than integrity are trying to explode Americans’ trust in our elections.

Taken individually, many of these attacks seem harmless, even amusing. Collectively, however, they constitute a concerted effort to undermine the trust that is necessary to the survival of any form of democracy.

We will no longer have a republic built for the people, by the people, if the people have no trust in the system by which we choose those to represent us in government.