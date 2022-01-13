 | Fri, Jan 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Community’s legacy is caring for the mentally ill

Every detail of that chance encounter remains etched in my memory. The garbage can still sits on that corner, a kind of sacred relic that calls out my name every time I walk by.

By

Columnists

January 13, 2022 - 8:12 AM

Dan Myers for Unsplash

It was dusk on a beautiful August evening, 1983. I exited an upscale Chicago hotel with my girlfriend, whose employer had just hosted a gala dinner. Dressed to the nines, we strolled leisurely down the Magnificent Mile of Michigan Avenue, lined with high-end retail shops. Walking past the historic Chicago Water Tower, we stopped and waited for the light to turn green.

Out of the corner of my eye, I spotted a man rummaging through a garbage can in search of food. I did a double take, because he looked a bit like my brother. “Jeff,” I said, “is that you?”

He lifted his head and looked straight at me, a nasty-looking Styrofoam food container in his hand. “Hi, Pete,” he said with blank surprise.

Related
June 24, 2021
January 5, 2021
January 17, 2020
October 22, 2013
Most Popular