 | Fri, Feb 23, 2024
Conservatives are targeting reproductive rights. Women deserve a choice

About 1 in 5 US women with no prior births have fertility challenges. The Alabama court's decision to take away a woman's right to use in vitro fertilization is unjust

By

Columnists

February 23, 2024 - 4:18 PM

Containers holding frozen embryos and sperm are stored in liquid nitrogen at a fertility clinic in Fort Myers, Fla. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled Friday that frozen embryos can be considered children under state law, a ruling critics said could have sweeping implications for fertility treatments. Photo by AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

The new battlefield over abortion rights centers on the use of in vitro fertilization. It’s a battle that is highly personal for me and my wife, Erica.

Last summer, we became the parents of twin sons Max and Theo. For this blessed event to happen, we needed reproductive health care. Erica has endometriosis, a condition that makes it difficult to conceive a child naturally. It affects an estimated 11% of women in our country, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In vitro fertilization made it possible for Erica to conceive and for us to start a family.

Now Alabama, Florida and Missouri want to take away a woman’s right to use IVF to have a child, emboldened by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 disastrous Dobbs decision that took away the constitutional right to abortion.

