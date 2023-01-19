Counterpoint: On foreign policy, Biden gets a ‘D’

The Biden administration has reached its halfway point, and a review of its foreign policy decisions suggests an administration touting the return of diplomacy while failing to meaningfully deliver on this tenet in many ways. The opposite of big-stick diplomacy, Biden and his administration are happy to speak harshly against our adversaries while failing to follow through with the necessary hard actions — big “schtick” diplomacy.

Ironically, the administration’s mostly risk-averse approach serves only to heighten risks for Americans and other freedom-loving people worldwide. Because of this less-than-satisfactory strategy and performance, Biden gets a “D” on his foreign policy approach and execution.

His administration prioritizes avoiding potential negative consequences over aggressively pursuing positive outcomes for America and her interests. As a result, the country enters the next two years ill-prepared to face the myriad threats of a militarized, ambitious and malicious China; the likelihood of a protracted proxy war in Ukraine; and Iran and North Korea’s increasing nuclear threat — to name a few.