Counterpoint: On foreign policy, Biden gets a ‘D’

Ironically, the administration’s mostly risk-averse approach serves only to heighten risks for Americans and other freedom-loving people worldwide.

January 19, 2023 - 4:24 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an event to celebrate the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on July 11, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

The Biden administration has reached its halfway point, and a review of its foreign policy decisions suggests an administration touting the return of diplomacy while failing to meaningfully deliver on this tenet in many ways. The opposite of big-stick diplomacy, Biden and his administration are happy to speak harshly against our adversaries while failing to follow through with the necessary hard actions — big “schtick” diplomacy.

Ironically, the administration’s mostly risk-averse approach serves only to heighten risks for Americans and other freedom-loving people worldwide. Because of this less-than-satisfactory strategy and performance, Biden gets a “D” on his foreign policy approach and execution.

His administration prioritizes avoiding potential negative consequences over aggressively pursuing positive outcomes for America and her interests. As a result, the country enters the next two years ill-prepared to face the myriad threats of a militarized, ambitious and malicious China; the likelihood of a protracted proxy war in Ukraine; and Iran and North Korea’s increasing nuclear threat — to name a few.

