Over the last decade, the population of the United States increased by 7.4%, according to the 2020 Census.

Sadly, we’re not seeing that growth here. Allen County is down by 6.3%, along with just about all of rural America. Our population is now just below 12,500.

The growth is concentrated in the cities and came primarily from Hispanics, Latinos and Asians, which now comprise 42% of the population, with whites at 58%.