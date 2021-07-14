Cuban protestors on the right side of history

For the first time in 62 years of dictatorship, Cubans are, indeed, no longer afraid.

And thousands showed the world Sunday that they’re willing to risk their lives to protest, speak up, and stand up to “president” Miguel Diaz-Canel’s brutal brand of post-Castro Communist dictatorship.

Diaz-Canel’s reign since Raúl Castro installed him as president in 2019 has been characterized by unrelenting repression against writers, rappers and other artists, mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic and failure to deliver on the most basic needs.