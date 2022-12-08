Cultivating a culture of kindness — one act at a time

When I first came to the United States, I did not speak a word of English. But every day I would join my third-grade classmates as we congregated around the American flag and placed our palms on our chests to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Compelled by ceremony, we all conformed to a higher standard of behavior, and for a short while at least, the cruelty of my childhood tormentors was put on pause.

Not wanting to appear ignorant or insensitive, I too participated in this daily ritual by inelegantly moving my mouth in imitation of my peers. At some point, after many embarrassing attempts, I was finally able to recite the pledge from memory. This short patriotic verse became the first English words I had ever learned to vocalize. And although I did not comprehend the pronouncements I was making, I intuitively understood that whatever the meaning, this daily exercise was designed to inspire reverence, not toward an individual, but toward some inscrutable idea.

I eventually learned the meaning behind those words, especially the bit about liberty and justice for all. As an adult, my chief sense of duty has become the advancement of both. Although my current fluency in English allows me to understand what this means, I still often wonder: What do justice and liberty really entail? Especially when so many horrors in the world have been committed in the name of these noble abstractions?