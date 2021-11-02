 | Tue, Nov 02, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Democrats’ ‘Frankenbill’ might just work

The term refers to a hodgepodge of ideas stitched together. It may not be pretty, but it addresses long-deferred dreams designed to make us a more unified country.

By

Columnists

November 2, 2021 - 9:25 AM

President Joe Biden gestures as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. en route to Lansing, Michigan on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

Say what you like about Congress’ squabbling and eternally disarrayed Democrats; they’ve showed in the last few weeks that they deserve to be recognized as the party of ideas.

And not just a few ideas; many, many ideas — maybe too many for one piece of legislation: universal prekindergarten, federally subsidized child care, clean-energy tax credits, even a Civilian Climate Corps, paid for by a newly invented surtax on millionaires.

It’s a good thing they had so many ideas available; in a 50-50 Senate, where any one member can block any proposal, they’ve needed a bagful of backups.

Related
October 28, 2021
October 21, 2021
September 21, 2021
March 9, 2021
Most Popular