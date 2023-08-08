 | Tue, Aug 08, 2023
Did I bribe a Supreme Court Justice? You be the judge

Like many Americans, I'm appalled by reports of private jets, yachts, and other lavish gifts accepted by some of our Supreme Court justices. Could my invitation for Sonia Sotomayor to speak at the Mississippi Book Festival be viewed in the same manner?

US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor entertained children at a recent Mississippi Book Festival. Columnist Margaret McMullan worries if she erred in extending the invitation, which included paying for the justice's airfare and accommodations.

One rainy day in April 2019, my phone buzzed and the caller ID lit up with “Supreme Court.” I stared at the two words for a moment. Was I in trouble?

Then I remembered.

A few months earlier, I’d sent Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor a letter inviting her to speak at the Mississippi Book Festival, which runs every August. Our offer was the same as it had been for other authors: a $250 stipend, a ride to and from the airport and a large, appreciative audience. In addition, we would purchase 1,500 copies of Sotomayor’s books to give to students. Could the justice please travel to Jackson, Miss., to talk to kids for two days? In the hottest time of the year?

