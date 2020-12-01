Menu Search Log in

Dr. Crumbine, have we learned anything in 100 years?

Samuel J. Crumbine of Dodge City was one of the nation’s leaders in the field of public health. He became secretary of the Kansas State Board of Health in 1904 and served for approximately 20 years. His public health campaigns were directed at practices and conditions that led to the spread of communicable diseases.

December 1, 2020

Dr. Samuel Crumbine

Today we have a special guest. On the spirit phone is Samuel J. Crumbine, a Kansas doctor and public health pioneer. He campaigned against the common drinking cup, invented the flyswatter, and ordered bricks telling us not to spit on the sidewalk.

Dr. Crumbine, welcome to the column.

Thanks, glad to be here. Actually, I’m glad to be anywhere, since I died in 1954. Where am I, exactly?

