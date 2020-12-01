Dr. Crumbine, have we learned anything in 100 years?

Today we have a special guest. On the spirit phone is Samuel J. Crumbine, a Kansas doctor and public health pioneer. He campaigned against the common drinking cup, invented the flyswatter, and ordered bricks telling us not to spit on the sidewalk.

Dr. Crumbine, welcome to the column.

Thanks, glad to be here. Actually, I’m glad to be anywhere, since I died in 1954. Where am I, exactly?