Education forum strayed from topic

Last week brought a rocky two-day meeting of the Legislature’s Special Committee on Education. The purpose was to examine the decline in student achievement as shown on state assessment scores.

Nevertheless, almost an entire day was spent on testimony about Critical Race Theory.

Republicans, special interest group leaders and parents held forth that CRT is currently being taught across the state. This despite the Kansas State Board of Education’s widely publicized stand that CRT is not part of state curriculum standards — a viewpoint recently praised by the nationally recognized Aspen Institute Director of Education and Society Programs Danielle Gonzales.