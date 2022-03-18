 | Fri, Mar 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Educators say bill adds unnecessary work and micromanages their day

There is a large, underlying challenge for Kansas public education to move toward learning models that will prepare our students for the 21st Century. 

By

Columnists

March 18, 2022 - 2:58 PM

Once again, another unfunded mandate is working its way through the Kansas Legislature — HB2662.  If passed, this bill would establish a Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency law. 

In general, the parents’ rights part of the act restates provisions for parents of public school students that currently exist in other state laws. These include the right of parents to be heard in school board meetings, to have access to curricula, to protect the privacy of their children and the right to op-out of individual classes or health care services.

The transparency part of the act requires schools to post on-line and maintain extensive, detailed information on each course and grade-level curricula including library resources. 

Related
March 10, 2022
February 16, 2022
March 20, 2019
March 8, 2014
Most Popular