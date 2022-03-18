Educators say bill adds unnecessary work and micromanages their day

Once again, another unfunded mandate is working its way through the Kansas Legislature — HB2662. If passed, this bill would establish a Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency law.

In general, the parents’ rights part of the act restates provisions for parents of public school students that currently exist in other state laws. These include the right of parents to be heard in school board meetings, to have access to curricula, to protect the privacy of their children and the right to op-out of individual classes or health care services.

The transparency part of the act requires schools to post on-line and maintain extensive, detailed information on each course and grade-level curricula including library resources.