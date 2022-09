Hey Kansans: It’s time to vote no again — at least if you care about democracy in the state.

When you go to the polls in November, you’ll be asked to vote on two more amendments to the state constitution. Unlike the August referendum on the “Value Them Both” abortion amendment, there aren’t millions of dollars being poured into these measures by groups and donors from outside the state, no endless blitz of TV ads. They’ll be easy to overlook.

That would be a mistake.