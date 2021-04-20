 | Tue, Apr 20, 2021
Even with planned troop withdrawal, U.S. commitment to Afghanistan is longterm

Closing the book on the 20-year war, easier said than done. U.S. must ensure it doesn't become a base for terrorist attacks against it.

April 20, 2021 - 9:54 AM

April 29, 2013--1st. Lt. Zachary Peterson, of Sharpsburg, Georgia, and other U.S. soldiers from Bravo 3/15 Fort Stewart, take part in an overwatch operation in support of Afghan soldiers in Wardak Province, Afghanistan. Photo by (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 When President Joe Biden announced last week that the United States would withdraw its last troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, he cast the decision as closing the book on a 20-year conflict. “It’s time to end the forever war,” he said.

Doyle McManus The Los Angeles Times

But the battle for Afghanistan began long before American troops arrived in 2001, and won’t end when the last U.S. soldier leaves. Taliban forces are almost certain to launch a military offensive to try to topple the government in Kabul. The result could be a military campaign that is bloody and short — or bloody and long.

And the United States will continue to have important stakes in the outcome, even if our troops are no longer there.

