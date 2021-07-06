 | Tue, Jul 06, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Facts should influence policies; but politics blurs the process

Kansas' success at fighting back against COVID-19 has been thwarted by Republicans

By

Columnists

July 6, 2021 - 11:00 AM

Karen Works advocated to Allen County commissioners that they uphold Gov. Laura Kelly’s mask mandate last summer. County officials did, making Allen County one of the few in Southeast Kansas. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.” — John Adams

Sometimes, the simplest story is the best one. With the COVID-19 pandemic, two fact-based stories stand out. First, getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do for yourself, your family, and your community. The evidence is overwhelming, whether we’re talking about rates of infection, hospitalization, or death.With more than 2 billion doses administered around the world, vaccination stands as a historic, unqualified success,

In Kansas, with our great variation among counties in vaccination levels, we have  every reason to think that those counties with higher rates will experience fewer new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

Related
June 30, 2021
June 25, 2021
June 18, 2021
April 29, 2021
Most Popular