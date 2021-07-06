Facts should influence policies; but politics blurs the process

“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.” — John Adams

Sometimes, the simplest story is the best one. With the COVID-19 pandemic, two fact-based stories stand out. First, getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do for yourself, your family, and your community. The evidence is overwhelming, whether we’re talking about rates of infection, hospitalization, or death.With more than 2 billion doses administered around the world, vaccination stands as a historic, unqualified success,

In Kansas, with our great variation among counties in vaccination levels, we have every reason to think that those counties with higher rates will experience fewer new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.