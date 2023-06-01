Family-friendly policies help stabilize Kansas businesses

Kansas is expected to add more than 11,000 new jobs in 2024. The unemployment rate in Kansas is projected to reach 2.6% in 2024, according to the new Kansas Employment Forecast released this month by Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research.

Under these economic conditions, Kansas businesses will be competing to attract and retain talented employees. They will be looking for ways to stand out from one another. The solution may be as simple as implementing practices that support employees and their families.

Family-forward workplace practices give companies a strong competitive advantage by improving employee retention and recruitment. Offering flexible scheduling and paid leave create a healthy work environment, where employees can prosper. Parents face numerous challenges while balancing work and family life. For instance, 75% percent of U.S. mothers and 50% of U.S. fathers say they have passed up work opportunities, switched jobs or quit to care for their children. Nearly 40% of parents nationwide say they have left a job because it lacked flexibility.