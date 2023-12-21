Female stars prove economic might in 2023. Voting can give every woman that clout

2023 was the year of the economic woman. Will it last? You get to decide.

I was born in 1976. My mother was 26 years old and recently married. The Vietnam War was over. Fat Elvis played Las Vegas. Jimmy Carter beat out Gerald Ford in the presidential elections. Straight, white women from economically sound families went to college in search of a spouse — and career. Their households thrived on one breadwinner’s income (but wouldn’t for long).

By my calculations from U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers, almost three-fourths (72%) of 26-year-old women in 1976 were married and 6% had already divorced. Two-thirds of these married women were mothers, slightly fewer than half (46%) of whom worked in the labor market — my mother among them.