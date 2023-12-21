 | Thu, Dec 21, 2023
Female stars prove economic might in 2023. Voting can give every woman that clout

Harness that economic power straight into the voting booth. Equality and equity for all of us hang in the balance. There is still much more work to do on reproductive rights, affordable child care and eldercare. 

At a time when female achievement is at an all-time high, abortion rights have been revoked and child care costs are soaring. From top left going clockwise, entertainers Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, gymnast Simone Biles and tennis player Coco Gauff. PHOTOS BY TNS

2023 was the year of the economic woman. Will it last? You get to decide. 

I was born in 1976. My mother was 26 years old and recently married. The Vietnam War was over. Fat Elvis played Las Vegas. Jimmy Carter beat out Gerald Ford in the presidential elections. Straight, white women from economically sound families went to college in search of a spouse — and career. Their households thrived on one breadwinner’s income (but wouldn’t for long). 

By my calculations from U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers, almost three-fourths (72%) of 26-year-old women in 1976 were married and 6% had already divorced. Two-thirds of these married women were mothers, slightly fewer than half (46%) of whom worked in the labor market — my mother among them. 

