Forget the pickle jars; expand Medicaid

Prior to my time as secretary of commerce, you could see me under the dome of the Capitol leading rallies with a pickle jar in my hand talking about the need for Medicaid expansion.

Why a pickle jar? Well, I saw pickle jars sitting on convenience store counters across the state collecting money for someone’s cancer treatments or dialysis or recovery from car accidents, hoping a friend, a neighbor, a co-worker or family member would throw in a couple bucks so they could pay for whatever treatment they needed.

It’s unacceptable that so many are forced to rely on the kindness of our neighbors or of strangers to drop change in a pickle jar or donate on GoFundMe to be able to afford health care treatments.