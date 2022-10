Dear readers, here are some of my picks on the Nov. 8 ballot and why.

United States Senator

Sen. Jerry Moran earns our support because he upheld the U.S. Constitution as one of the first Republican members of Congress to admit Joe Biden was legitimately elected president, albeit three weeks after the Nov. 3 election. Moran also voted to certify Biden as president in the wee hours after the horrific Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.