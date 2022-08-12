Future of Kansas economy depends on its women

Professors of political science are in a unique position to not only impart academic knowledge, but to build better citizens. I give students the trust, resources, engagement, and invitations they need to participate. Then I encourage them to put those civic skills into action.
I teach my students how to think, not what to think.
Our young people have the opportunity to shape the communities we live in and in recent years they have started to participate in droves, especially young women.
