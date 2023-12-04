Generating revenue a necessary evil for local governments

We are now in the thick of gift buying season. As Kansas consumers navigate seasonal sales, they must consider the burden of sales taxes in their shopping plans.

In Kansas, many local governments rely on a sales tax as part of their revenue stream. Cities and counties often adopt new and/or increase existing sales taxes through voter approval. This was the case in the most recent November elections in cities including Derby and Benton. While these ballot initiatives passed in some cities, they failed in others including Haysville where the proposed tax increase failed by one vote.

Over time, local governments have become more reliant on sales taxes in their pursuit of a diverse revenue strategy.