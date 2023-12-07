 | Thu, Dec 07, 2023
Girard parents need to demand school district revise its policies

The decision reflects a darker time when school officials argued that students lacked basic rights and does nothing to further the education of its students.

December 7, 2023 - 3:05 PM

According to Girard district's dress code, boys' hair is not to touch the collar of a crew neck t-shirt, cover the eyebrows, or extend below the earlobes.

The story of an unnamed 8-year old Native American boy forced by Girard USD 248 to cut his hair or be kicked out of his elementary school is an example of bad governance from the past and shameful conduct of the present.

Male children of Black and Native Americans, and others, face more prejudice and discrimination from schools for incorporating longer hair, locs, fades, lines or braids into their grooming choices. And, they face this additional scrutiny and restriction of their liberty often based simply because of their sex.

The R.V. Haderlein Elementary School handbook contains the following as part of their dress code:

