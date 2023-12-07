Girard parents need to demand school district revise its policies

The story of an unnamed 8-year old Native American boy forced by Girard USD 248 to cut his hair or be kicked out of his elementary school is an example of bad governance from the past and shameful conduct of the present.

Male children of Black and Native Americans, and others, face more prejudice and discrimination from schools for incorporating longer hair, locs, fades, lines or braids into their grooming choices. And, they face this additional scrutiny and restriction of their liberty often based simply because of their sex.

The R.V. Haderlein Elementary School handbook contains the following as part of their dress code: