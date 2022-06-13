Hard to shake what was at stake if Jan. 6 coup had succeeded

It wasn’t until Sunday afternoon that I watched online at pbs.org Wednesday’s televised hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The testimony and video footage were gripping. I frequently closed my eyes during the scenes of police officers being repeatedly assaulted by — there’s no other word for them — thugs. They certainly were not patriots.

What I didn’t realize at the time was the weeks-long orchestration behind the assault, having generally dismissed the chaotic predictions that “All hell is going to break loose,” according to rabble rouser Steve Bannon. I had assumed the gathering was called for President Donald Trump to present his swan song before he officially transferred the presidency to Joe Biden.