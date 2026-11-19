Hemp, CBD, and the bans we brought on ourselves
The industry’s demise is from processors who overpromised the market for hemp, farmers who overproduced, and companies who broke the law by exceeding the limit of THC allowed in products.
The industry’s demise is from processors who overpromised the market for hemp, farmers who overproduced, and companies who broke the law by exceeding the limit of THC allowed in products.
In the spring of 2025, my 15-year-old grandson was admitted to Kentucky Children’s Hospital at the University of Kentucky.
He had experienced a psychotic break after ingesting Delta-8 THC he had ordered online from a website called OnlyGas.com.
He scared his mother, his father, his little sister and me. He scared himself. The Children’s Hospital had a locked ward for cases like this — kids with drug overdoses. And my grandson was there.
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Laura Freeman – Kentucky Lantern
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