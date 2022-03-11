Hey legislators! Kansans want Medicaid expansion. Why won’t you do something about it?

Last week the Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University published the results from the 2021 Kansas Speaks survey. For those not familiar with Kansas Speaks, it is an annual public opinion survey that gauges public opinion on various issues of interest to Kansas citizens, including public policy.

According to the survey, nearly 73% of respondents support expanding KanCare — our state’s Medicaid program. This is a considerable increase in support. In 2015, the first year Kansas Speaks measured attitudes about Medicaid expansion, only 62% of respondents supported growing the program.

Considering elected officials genuinely care about issues that are important to their constituents — if only because they need constituent support to win re-election — why hasn’t Medicaid expansion been passed?