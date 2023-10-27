Housing costs have Kansans worried

The Kansas economy is doing well, by many measures. So, why do so many Kansans think otherwise? To paraphrase James Carville—it’s housing costs, stupid.

Just released from the Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University, the 2023 Kansas Speaks poll details the story. Fifty percent of Kansans rate the state’s economy as good, very good or excellent, while 48.2% rate it as fair, poor or very poor. This means that Kansans are nearly divided on the state’s economy. This rating is down from previous years.

This trend continues when respondents are asked about the direction of the economy, with 40.5% saying it is getting worse, 33.7% saying it stayed the same, and only 18.7% saying it is getting better. These numbers are slightly more optimistic than those in 2022, but both 2022 and 2023 are down dramatically from 2021, when the largest group thought it had stayed the same, and the getting better and getting worse responses were nearly tied.