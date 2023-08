Public officials’ actions can be flawed or a fraud. Yet some people applaud.

June 12, Salina’s city commission offered a prime example. A routine proclamation was read and signed by the mayor. It recognized Pride Month and celebrated LGBTQ contributions to city, state and country. Standard stuff.

Imagine everyone’s surprise, then, when new commissioner and soon-to-be-mayor Bill Longbine rose up, announced he was recusing himself and walked out of the meeting.