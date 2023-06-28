How the state can improve the health of 400,000 Kansans

Over the next 18 months, the state of Kansas will have an opportunity to improve the health of Kansans.

Taking advantage of this opportunity will not require passing legislation. Instead, it will require the state embracing an innovative approach to the contracting process for the state’s Medicaid managed care program, KanCare.

The state’s KanCare program provides health coverage to approximately 400,000 Kansans, including children, low-income parents and Kansans with disabilities. The KanCare program is managed by private insurers, known as managed care organizations, that contract with the state to deliver high-quality health benefits to enrollees.