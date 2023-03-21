 | Tue, Mar 21, 2023
How to ‘bee’ a good neighbor

Precious pollinators like bees, birds, and butterflies are struggling. One of the more pervasive problems is habitat loss. It's time to reconsider the lifeless lawns we've come to accept as standard.

By

Columnists

March 21, 2023 - 2:03 PM

Pollinators, including bees, birds, bats, butterflies, moths, wasps, beetles and lizards, are nature's life force. (Natalia Bachkova/Dreamstime/TNS)

Last spring, I decided to let native wildflowers take over a small area of my lawn. I was giddy with excitement and hopeful that my little garden would be a haven for insects and other wildlife in a neighborhood where manicured lawns and landscape pavers are the norm.

I even painted a sign that said, “Pardon the weeds. We’re feeding the bees.”

One day, a neighbor approached me about my beloved bee garden. He said he would file a complaint with the city if I didn’t remove the flowers. Worried I’d get in trouble, I went out and mowed everything, tears streaming down my face.

