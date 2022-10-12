How to electrify everything, and why

If you’re like most people, you probably only think about energy when filling up your car or paying a hefty electric bill. You probably don’t know that, since 1992, October has been designated “Energy Awareness Month.”

This October, we have several compelling reasons to think about the energy we depend on. For one, a global pandemic and the war in Ukraine have sent costs soaring. And climate change, a result of the burning of fossil fuels, is taking an ever-greater toll in wildfires, hurricanes, floods and deadly heat waves.

But we are not helpless in the face of these challenges. One of the most powerful steps we can take — as individuals and as a nation — is to electrify everything. That means replacing gas- and oil-burning appliances and vehicles with electric ones, powered by renewable energy. The potential benefits are huge: cleaner air indoors and out, lower monthly bills and a major reduction in climate-change-causing greenhouse gasses.