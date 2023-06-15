 | Thu, Jun 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

How to make every vote count

In a country where we have hundred of deodorant choices, we are also told that elections have only two options. Ranked choice voting breaks those barriers

By

Columnists

June 15, 2023 - 3:23 PM

Thanks to the two-party duopoly, most Americans feel that their elected officials simply don’t reflect their values. (Tom Wang/Dreamstime/TNS)

I have an embarrassing confession to make: I’m a political junkie, but I didn’t vote in the last two federal elections.

As a center-right voter, wholly disillusioned with the direction of my former party, I refuse to “hold my nose” and vote for candidates who don’t reflect my values. Friends, family, and the internet try to browbeat me into voting for one of the major party’s candidates by telling me that not doing so is the equivalent of voting for “the other side.”

But America is the land of opportunity and unlimited options. In a country where we have literally hundreds of deodorant choices, we are also told that elections have only two options.

Related
January 31, 2022
March 16, 2020
August 7, 2019
June 18, 2019
Most Popular