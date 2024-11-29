How volunteering opens doors

It’s a telling sign when a 65-year-old has found a new purpose in life.

That would be Diana Stephens, a relatively recent transplant from California, who has since identified longtime Iolan Linda Johnson as her mentor.

“I have someone to look up to,” Stephens said of Johnson at last Friday night’s Thrive Allen County annual banquet where Johnson received the Volunteer of the Year award.

Stephens’ tribute says as much about her as it does about Johnson.

Giving is a rewarding practice, Stephens said Wednesday. And you’re never too old to start.

Ever since Johnson retired from a 46-year career as an elementary school teacher, she’s made a point of filling gaps. At the school and public libraries, the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, ACARF’s second-hand store, and sundry groups.

“Linda never hesitates to offer her support and resources to benefit our community,” said Iola High School senior Max Andersen at Friday night’s gala.

The diminutive Johnson received a standing ovation by the 350-plus in attendance. Linda Johnson, left, receives the Volunteer of the Year award from Lisse Regher, Thrive CEO. REGISTER/VICKIE MOSS

As a newcomer, Stephens recognized that volunteering was a way to get her foot in the community’s door and “to find ‘my community,’” she said.

“If you find your niche, you’ll find your purpose,” she said. “But you have to put it out into the universe.”

Stephens gives Johnson the credit for inspiring her to “put myself out there.”

“She was everywhere. Always a cheerful presence. I could see that helping others brought her joy.”

And Stephens wanted some of that.

Stephens and her husband, Wayne, moved to Iola in 2021 from the Sacramento area to be near their son, Chris Milehem and his wife, Julie Dashnaw, and their two children. Chris is an advisor at Allen Community College and Julie is a school counselor.

Two things spurred Diana and Wayne’s decision to relocate: A heart attack and COVID-19.