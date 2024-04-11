 | Thu, Apr 11, 2024
Menu Search Log in

I was a teenage inmate. Books were my lifeline

If anything connects us in this world — and sometimes I’m not sure anything does — it might be suffering. If that is true, then prison is the symbol of all the hurt in the world. And books are a symbol of letting go of the hurt and being free.

By

Columnists

April 11, 2024 - 3:10 PM

Prison is the world’s most universal method of torture, and books are central to the fight against the disappearing that follows a prison sentence. DREAMSTINE/TNS

No prison sentence begins the same, but they all become the same relentless struggle against disappearing. Almost 20 years after my release, prison still has not let me go. I return to prisons now with the organization I founded, Freedom Reads, to let people inside know that they haven’t disappeared. But as a friend wrote: “Nobody should want to go back to prison to feel better about themselves.”

At 16, I tried to carjack two women walking to their car in a dark parking lot and also carjacked a man asleep in his car. For the pain I caused those people, I was tried as an adult and sent to state prison in Virginia. Once inside, without a pistol, I was as vulnerable as any child would be in such a place. And so the hole was the safest spot for me.

Every facility has its own slang for solitary confinement. The hole. The box. The SHU. Jail. All evoke terror. But I found solace in the hole. Every minute my eyes were open, a book was in my hands. Because the world of literature was the only thing that kept me imagining a future for myself beyond the vagaries of state custody. It sustained me when everything else, even the voices of the men and boys around me, made me feel so terribly lonely.

Related
November 8, 2021
July 10, 2020
February 28, 2020
December 7, 2013
Most Popular