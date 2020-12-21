Menu Search Log in

‘If it can’t be happy, make it beautiful.’

The words I turn to in times of grief and distress

By

Columnists

December 21, 2020 - 9:22 AM

Years ago a close friend called me. “I’ve got a favor to ask,” she said. “A couple of friends were at a graduation you spoke at a month ago, and they liked your sermon.” I sat up. I pieced the facts together. Liked sermon — nice. Remembered sermon — rare. Were sufficiently excited to tell a friend about it a month later — practically unheard of. The quickest way to my ear is through my ego, so my friend had me on a string.

“OK, you’ve given me the charm offensive,” I said, in my best you-do-realize-I-have-a-thousand-calls-upon-my-time voice. “Now, what’s the favor?”

“Well, one of them is dying, and I was hoping you could visit with him. He’s not said anything positive about faith for a long time, and he won’t talk to his wife about anything serious, and we thought, well, maybe he’d talk to you.”

Related
September 3, 2020
March 23, 2020
May 7, 2018
February 14, 2011
Trending