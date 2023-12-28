I’m celebrating sobriety and second chances

Ignore Scrooge. Reject the Grinch. Believe. There really are Christmas miracles.

My own personal miracle began 44 years ago Dec. 20. Drunk as a prairie skunk, I walked through the doors of St. John’s Hospital addiction treatment unit in Salina and checked in for a 30-day stay. That date has become my birthday, the first day of sobriety celebrated by everyone in recovery. Doctors told me at the time without sobriety I would be dead in a matter of months. I tell the story not so much as an accomplishment, but rather in the hope that even if only one person hears he or she will find hope and resources for recovery and a miracle in their own life, especially during this holiday season.

On Dec. 25 that year, my detoxing legs could not carry me to Christmas dinner without help. No matter; I could barely eat.