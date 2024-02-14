Immigrants get the job done

Last week, smack in the middle of a series of congressional meltdowns over border security, the Congressional Budget Office dropped the latest edition of its 10-year budget and economic forecast. It’s the kind of report that ought to — but won’t — shake up the immigration debate on Capitol Hill.

According to the latest numbers, the next 10 years of federal budget deficits will amount to about $20 trillion, with the debt-to-GDP ratio at 114% by 2033.

That sounds scary. But it’s actually an improvement from last year’s report: This year’s projection sees the US gross domestic product as $7 trillion higher over the next decade than last year’s, with $1 trillion in additional revenue.