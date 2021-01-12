Menu Search Log in

Impeachment: A chance for Republican redemption

American voters have a right to know whether their representatives’ allegiance to Trump is greater than their allegiance to the essential democratic ideals of our nation.

By

Columnists

January 12, 2021 - 9:46 AM

Protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

Among the amazing scenes in our Capitol during the failed insurrection of Jan. 6, few were more remarkable than a brief speech by Sen. Kelly Loeffler, of Georgia, shortly after Congress reconvened.

Loeffler, addressing Vice President Mike Pence, said, in part: “Mr. President, when I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes. However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider, and I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors. The violence, the lawlessness and siege of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on the very institution my objection was intended to protect, the sanctity of the American democratic process.”

In Washington political calculation is often confused with good conscience, but I choose to believe that Loeffler was speaking in good faith, demonstrating that conscience still has relevance in American politics. Her speech embodies a latent hope for the redemption of a sorely needed, rational Republican Party, freed from the beguiling thrall of Donald Trump.

