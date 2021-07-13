Intercollegiate sports need federal oversight

Intercollegiate athletics are a staple in American culture and higher education. No other country in the world has a college sports model that compares to ours and provides thousands of young adults the opportunity to leverage their athletic ability into a quality education. But the college sports we know and love, and the opportunities it provides student-athletes, are in jeopardy.

As college athletics have grown into a billion-dollar industry, the rules surrounding athlete compensation have not kept pace. To remedy this problem, 24 individual states so far have taken it upon themselves to create laws that will guarantee amateur athletes the ability to profit off of their name, image and likeness — the students’ NIL rights — without fear of being reprimanded.

With 12 of those state laws and executive orders having gone into effect on July 1, the NCAA voted on the evening of June 30 to suspend its rules related to student athlete compensation, allowing student-athletes to benefit off the use of their name, image and likeness no matter which state they compete in.