 | Wed, Nov 23, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Investigation of Donald Trump will lack the circus atmosphere this time around

If the president isn’t above the law, a presidential candidate shouldn’t be, either

By

Columnists

November 23, 2022 - 11:45 AM

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland addressed the FBI's recent search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

To no one’s surprise, Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special prosecutor, Jack Smith, to investigate former President Donald Trump. You might think that you’ve seen this movie before. But there’s little reason to think this will be a repeat of the Robert Mueller investigation that declined to bring charges against Trump. Charges are more likely this time around — though that doesn’t guarantee they will stick.

Remember how worried we were about whether special counsel Mueller would be fired? And remember how then-Attorney General William Barr subverted Mueller’s report by misrepresenting its contents in advance of its release?

GARLAND is no Barr. He will respect the special counsel’s independence. It would be almost impossible for him to insist on prosecution if Smith judged it inappropriate. And it would be astonishing if he blocked charges that Smith wanted to bring. Either method of contravening the special prosecutor would politicize the prosecution decision. Garland’s whole emphasis at the Department of Justice has been to restore the department to its traditional (and desirable) status as nonpartisan.

Related
January 7, 2021
July 25, 2019
March 27, 2019
November 8, 2018
Most Popular