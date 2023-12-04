Israel: More war is not the answer

Sept. 11, the day in 2001 that terrorist attacks took the lives of 3,000 people and injured twice as many, is embedded in American memory. Like Dec. 7, 1941, when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, it is a day of infamy in this country. But what has disappeared from public consciousness, despite its having been momentous in its own right, is Sept. 12, 2001.

That was the day when, in all our unaccustomed vulnerability, we were suddenly the object of the world’s empathy. Messages of condolence streamed in from nearly every nation across the globe. Leaders of countries small and large, who had envied or resented our power, were suddenly willing to share our pain.

And then we sacrificed all of that goodwill in favor of a “Global War on Terrorism,” turning from grief to rage in a matter of days. Along the way, we destroyed at least one country and destabilized the region around it. It’s hard to make a case that any of that bought redemption for the lives lost on 9/11.